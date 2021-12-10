What’s in Tehran art galleries

* A collection of paintings by Yaqub Ammamehpich is on view in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until December 22 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

Painting

* Amir-Ali Safiyari is hanging his latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery 2.

Shirin Galleri 1 is also playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Shadi Talai.

The exhibits will run until December 21 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Bahareh Farisabadi is currently underway at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until December 21 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* An exhibition of paintings by Arman Hassanzadeh is currently underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “In Search of Meaning” will run until December 13 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Purya Gil is currently underway at Aliha Gallery.

The exhibit will run until December 20 at the gallery located at No. 31, Ahmadi-Moqaddam Alley, near Quds Square, Shariati Ave.

* An exhibition of calligraphy by Abbas Khalili is currently underway at CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery.

The exhibit runs until December 15 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* An exhibition displaying paintings by Zahra Rahmati, Zahra Khatib, Melika Ebrahimi, Fatemeh Khandan, Fatemeh Fat’hi, Atieh Rajai, Helma Amini and several other artists, is currently underway at Entezami Gallery.

The exhibit will run until December 16 at the gallery located at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.



Watercolor

* A collection of watercolors by Shadi Tehrani is on display in an exhibition at Naqsh-e Jahan Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until December 15 at the gallery located at 9 Ayatollah Mahmudi St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.



Drawing

* Art Center Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of drawings by Nazar Musavinia.

The exhibit will continue until December 20 at the gallery located at 145 North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.



Sculpture

* Shalman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Hamun Hushangi, Mahya Nurian, Mahnaz Movaffaqbani, Sina Kondor, Sara Qavidel, Sadaf Edlat, Sajjad Jafari and several other artists.

The showcase entitled “The Waste Art” will run until December 15 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.



Photo/painting

* Paintings and photos Maryam Farahi and Niusha Araabi are on view in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until December 15 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

