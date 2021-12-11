ICCIMA hosts meeting with Foreign Affairs Ministry’s economy experts

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) held a meeting with the economic experts of the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Saturday, during which the two sides stressed the need for the improvement of the activities of commercial departments of Iranian embassies in other countries.

The meeting was attended by the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s economy experts (commercial attachés), the heads of the Iran-China, Iran-Italy, Iran-India Joint Chambers, and the head of the ICCIMA Research Center, ICCIMA portal reported.

The capacities, structure, duties, and legal approaches of the country’s chambers of commerce were introduced during the meeting, and the necessity of developing constructive interaction between such chambers and representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran around the world was emphasized.

Speaking in this meeting, ICCIMA Deputy Head for International Affairs Mohammadreza Karbasi said the ICCIMA has already held several meetings with economic advisers and representatives of the Foreign Affairs Ministry in various countries, which have had positive outcomes.

In the last two years, due to the Covid 19 pandemic, trade delegations have not been sent to different countries, but we have held several joint webinars with the target countries, which has been valuable, Karbasi said.

Referring to the priority of the government's economic policy for exports to countries in the region, he stressed that the government should take the necessary measures to also add African and Latin American countries to the country’s trade partners.

“[by doing so] Our trade volume will definitely go beyond the current levels,” he stressed.

Further in the meeting, the representatives of the Foreign Affairs Ministry underlined the significant role of the private sector in developing the country’s economy, noting that the ministry is benefiting from the views and experiences of the private sector in advancing the country’s economic diplomacy.

EF/MA