51 Iranian universities in ISC world rankings

TEHRAN – A total of 51 universities from Iran have been listed in the Islamic World University Rankings 2021 announced by the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC).

ISC is the third internationally accredited citation center established in Iran based on a resolution adopted in 2008 by the 4th Meeting of the Islamic Ministers of Higher Education (ICMHESR) in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to index, evaluate and publish scientific productions in Islamic countries.

In “ISC world university rankings by subject” includes 4 major criteria of Education, Research, International Activity, and Innovation.

In the 2021 ranking, 2,300 universities from 107 countries and 6 continents are present, of which 51 universities are from Iran. Meanwhile, 46 universities from Iran participated in the ISC 2020 global ranking, ISC head Mohammad Javad Dehqani said.

Some 2,300 universities from 107 countries are listed in the ranking, 51 of which are from Iran. University of Tehran (401-450) is in the first place, Tehran University of Medical Sciences (451-500) is in the second place, Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Sharif University of Technology, and Tarbiat Modares University (601-700) placed jointly in the third place.

Amir Kabir University of Technology, Isfahan University of Technology, Iran University of Medical Sciences, Mashhad University of Medical Sciences, Shiraz University, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Iran University of Science, and Technology are among the top universities in this ranking.

In order to rank Islamic World Universities, the most important criteria are research (60 percent), innovation (15 percent), education (10 percent), and international activities (15 percent), he also explained.

Among 57 Islamic countries, a total of 303 universities from 27 are included in the ranking system, he said, noting, Turkey with 82 universities and Iran with 51 are ranked among the top 10 universities of the list.

Referring to other Islamic countries in terms of the number of universities in the ranking, he stated that Malaysia (26 universities), Egypt and Saudi Arabia (21 universities), Indonesia (20 universities), Pakistan (19 universities), Morocco (9 universities) were in the list.

Among the top universities in Islamic countries, Saudi Arabia got the best rank of 139, followed by Egypt, Malaysia, and Iran.

Iranian universities making progress

Most recently, fifteen universities from Iran have been listed among the best institutions worldwide, by the U.S. News and World Report Best Global Universities rankings 2022.

Also, the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Some 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, some 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

FB/MG



