Iraq eyes boosting gas imports from Iran

TEHRAN - Iraq's Ministry of Electricity has expressed willingness for increasing natural gas imports from Iran, IRNA reported on Sunday quoting the ministry spokesperson Ahmed Mousa as saying.

Mousa noted that the ministry is negotiating the increase with Iranian authorities and will dispatch a delegation to Tehran in this regard. He did not give any details about the members of the deletion or the date of their visit to Iran.

The official noted that the ministry is also working with the Iranian Oil Ministry to import liquid fuel in order to make up for shortages and provide alternative fuel to power plants that have been affected by declining gas imports from Iran.

The Islamic Republic has decreased its gas exports to Iraq to nearly five million cubic meters a day (mcm/d), from its previous 50 mcm/d due to the financial issues between the two sides.

Iraq reportedly owes Iran about $7 billion for previous gas imports from the country.

Iraq supplies more than a third of its energy needs through imports of electricity and gas from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Back in November, Mousa had announced that his country was ready to pay for the gas purchased from Iran to operate power plants.

EF/MA