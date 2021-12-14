Iran to expand agricultural co-op with intl. organizations

TEHRAN – Director-general of the Iranian Agricultural Ministry's International Affairs Office has said the ministry is going to expand cooperation with specialized international organizations through United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

As IRNA reported, the UNDP representatives held a meeting and a workshop at the place of the Iranian Agricultural Ministry on Monday to explore the capacities and potentials for mutual cooperation.

“The United Nations Development Programme workshop and the joint meeting with the UNDP representatives have provided an opportunity for us to expand our cooperation with specialized international organizations,” Alimorad Sarafrazi said at the meeting.

“The Agriculture Ministry’s priorities for cooperation with international organizations will be in areas like drought resilience, contract farming, smart agriculture, as well as reforming the structure and improving agricultural businesses in rural areas with an emphasis on women's occupations,” he noted.

EF/MA