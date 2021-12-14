Iran historical linguistics investigated

TEHRAN – Over the past year, 31 researchers have conducted investigates on historical linguistics of homeland in terms of ancient bas-reliefs, inscriptions, and coins to name a few.

The researches were conducted under the auspices of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism to document, study and protect Iran’s oral language heritage, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Iranian languages have been written in many different scripts during their long history, although various forms of Aramaic script have been predominant. Old Persian was written with a cuneiform syllabary, the origin of which is still hotly disputed. Middle Persian, Parthian, Sogdian, and Old Khwarezmian were recorded in various forms of Aramaic script.

Pahlavi language is an extinct member of the Iranian language group, a subdivision of the Indo-Iranian branch of the Indo-European language family. Pahlavi is a Middle Persian (sometimes called Middle Iranian) language, meaning that it was primarily used from the end of the Achaemenian dynasty (559–330 BC) to the advent of Islam in the 7th century CE. Modern Persian is written in Arabic script, which is of Aramaic origin.

AFM