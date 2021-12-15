“Human Magnet Syndrome” present at Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – Celebrated psychotherapist and writer Ross Rosenberg’s book “Human Magnet Syndrome: Why We Love People Who Hurt Us” has been published in Persian.

Chatrang is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Zahra Bakhtari.

When individuals with healthy emotional backgrounds meet, the result is a loving, reciprocal and stable relationship.

However, when codependents and emotional manipulators meet, they are enveloped in a magnetic and seductive “love force,” that begins like a fairytale, but later unfolds into a painful “seesaw” of love/pain and hope/disappointment.

This book helps the reader make sense of the ubiquitous attraction that affects each and every person who desires to find the romantic partner of their dreams and answers why patient, giving and selfless individuals (codependents) are predictably attracted to self-centered, selfish and controlling partners (emotional manipulators).

This unique, fresh and innovative relationship model will explore the traits, symptoms and origins of both codependency and various emotional manipulation disorders.

“The Human Magnet Syndrome” has sold over 100,000 copies and has been translated and published in 9 languages.

Ross’s latest book, “Codependency Cure” seminar, like “The Human Magnet Syndrome”, breaks new ground in the mental health fields. This groundbreaking work reformulates, redefines and ultimately renames “codependency” to “self-love deficit disorder”.

He owns Self-Love Recovery Institute, where his work as a writer, psychotherapist, seminar leader, keynote speaker and professional witness is featured.

His training sessions, which feature all original work, have been presented in 30 states and twice in Europe, and he is regularly featured on TV, radio and online. Ross’s educational YouTube videos have been viewed over 16 million times, attracting more than 170,000 subscribers.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Ross Rosenberg’s book “Human Magnet Syndrome.

