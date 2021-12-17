Iran, Turkey discuss expansion of water co-op in border areas

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Energy Minister for Water Affairs Mohammad Javanbakht has met with Turkish Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Akif Ozkaldi in Ankara to discuss issues related to joint water resources including Aras River, Tasnim reported on Thursday.

As reported, Javanbakht headed a five-member delegation to Turkey this week, to meet with Turkish officials and discuss mutual issues.

During the meeting, the officials underlined the neighborliness and long-standing friendship between the government and the people of the two countries and reviewed water issues in Iranian provinces at the border with Turkey.

In this meeting, Javanbakht called on the Turkish side to pay special attention to common water resources and respect Iran's water rights in the Aras River.

Referring to the water agreements between Iran and neighboring countries and the history of cooperation with Turkey on the water resources of the Qarasu and Sarisu rivers, Javanbakht suggested forming a technical committee and joint working group on water cooperation for the Aras River as well and called for regular bilateral meetings between the two countries’ officials on the matter.

The Turkish side also welcomed the cooperation between the two countries in various fields including water and agreed to define and formulate frameworks for the continuation of future technical meetings.

