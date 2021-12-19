Iran’s Valinejad receives two-year ban for doping

TEHRAN – Iranian woman taekwondo player Yalda Valinejad has been banned for a period of two years for committing an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

The Iranian taekwondo practitioner has returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for prohibited substance Furosemide in a urine sample provided on May 10.

She will be ineligible for competition for two years from June 22, 2021 to June 21, 2023.

Furosemide is a diuretic often used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure and fluid build-up.

Valinejad won a gold medal in the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in the in the women's 63kg in Buenos Aires, Argentina.