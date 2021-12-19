Wildfire in Golestan National Park extinguished

TEHRAN – A wildfire that had erupted on Friday in Golestan National Park was contained with the help of locals and environmentalists, IRIB reported on Sunday.

Currently, both forces and three aerial firefighting helicopters are trying to extinguish the fire in impassible areas, Mohammad Arianfar, deputy commander of Golestan natural resources protection, and watershed management unit, said.

About one hundred hectares of Golestan National Park haunted by surface fire, he stated.

Some 11.5 hectares were damaged in three previous fires in the national park, he announced.

Stretched to 87,402 hectares, it is home to one-seventh of Iran's plant species, one-third of all birds, and half of the country's mammals, hosting 1,350 plant species and 302 wildlife species. It has been listed as one of the top fifty ecosystems on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1930.

So far, 150 species of birds have been identified in Golestan National Park. Golden Eagle, eastern imperial eagle, saker falcon, falcon, and bearded vulture are among the endangered birds of the park. Other birds of

Golestan National Park includes common pheasants, shrikes, griffon vulture, rosy starling, typical warblers, wheatears, finches, and common blackbirds.

The park holds a share of 3 species of amphibians and 24 species of reptiles.

FB/MG