‘Govt. should take new approach in holding pavilion in intl. expos’

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak has said the government should take a new approach in holding national pavilion in international expos, the TPO portal reported on Monday.

“The essence of expos and the purpose of holding these global events is to produce artistic-cultural content and to showcase the approach of nations towards the future based on their culture and resources using creative output in the form of visual and theatrical tools,” Peyman-Pak said.

According to the official, awarding the holding of the country’s national pavilion in expos, especially Expo 2020 Dubai, to Iran International Exhibitions Company was a strategic mistake that the previous government made.

“This approach will change in the current government administration, and reforms will be made in the process of setting up our country's pavilion at expos, especially the forthcoming Expo Japan,” the official noted.

Referring to the importance of the content that presents the image of the country at the expos, he stated: “Holding of the pavilion should be entrusted to capable working groups that can turn the country's culture into a product and present it well.”

EF/MA