TEHRAN – Iran national futsal team defeated Italy 6-4 in a friendly match held at the Emilia Romagna Arena in Salsomaggiore Terme, Italy on Monday.

Mehdi Karimi made a hat trick in the match. Mohammad Shajari, Hossein Tayebi and Saeid Ahmad Abbasi scored one goal each.

Alex Merlim, Motta, De Matos and Murilo also scored for the hosts.

Iran and Italy will lock horn once again Tuesday night.