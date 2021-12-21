‘Iran-UN successful environmental co-op should be shared’

TEHRAN – Iran and the United Nations have successful environmental cooperation which should be shared at the international level, Saber Masoumi, director of the environment and social development of the UNDP in Iran, has said.

The United Nations has two successful experiences, including the sustainable development and expansion of the environmental management of Lake Urmia and the wetlands of Iran.

Pointing out that development must be done with the preservation of the environment, he noted that international organizations are at the forefront of discussing the interaction between development and the environment in different countries.

Development capacities in Iran are vast, however, using the experience of successful countries can facilitate the movement, he further highlighted.

Considering climate change as a serious threat to the future of the world, he stated that fighting climate change is a priority for the United Nations and according to the forecast, the future will not be satisfying.

One of the successful plans that have been implemented in Iran for more than 20 years in cooperation with the UN, is the carbon reduction plan which has brought important achievements, that included in the Sixth Development Plan of Iran, he explained.

In 2009, a comprehensive management plan for the Urmia Lake catchment was signed, and this document was a reference and a base for future plans to rehabilitate the water body, he also emphasized.

Iran’s successful experiences in these fields are ongoing in countries such as Iraq, he concluded.

According to the cooperation document signed between the Department of Environment and the United Nations Development Program with the financial support of Japan, in order to stabilize the measures taken and generalize the achievements and successful experiences of previous years in reviving Lake Urmia, “environmental and sustainable livelihood management development plan in Lake Urmia and Bakhtegan and Shadegan wetlands” is scheduled to be implemented in the next three years.

Earlier in November, Achim Steiner, Administrator of the UNDP, said that we strongly support the environmental and development programs of Iran, considering the country’s previous brilliant actions.

“We are fully aware of the environmental issues raised in Iran. Given the country’s brilliant track record in dealing with environmental issues, UNDP certainly will support to help make a cleaner world,” he stated.

Regarding the lifting of sanctions, Steiner added that "We will do our best to solve the problems that have arisen in the international arena caused by U.S. sanctions in order to pace up the development and progress of the environmental projects."

In July, the Japanese Ambassador to Iran Ikawa Kazutoshi said that good measures have been taken to rehabilitate Lake Urmia and it is gratifying to see that the water body is being revived.

On February 17, the Government of Japan contributed $3 million to help revive Lake Urmia through the United Nations Development Program. This was Japan’s eighth contribution to UNDP Iran.

In addition to almost $7 million in financial support from the Japanese government, so far more than $1 billion has been spent on the project in total.

FB/MG



