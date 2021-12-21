Europe should live up to obligations to refugees: minister

TEHRAN – European organizations should live up to their financial obligations to Afghan refugees in Iran as the country has always been playing host to the refugees, preventing them from migrating to Europe, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said.

Vahidi made the remarks during a meeting with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in Tehran on Tuesday.

Referring to the provision of medical and educational services to Afghan citizens residing in Iran, he said that foreign nationals, like Iranian citizens, receive appropriate health and medical services.

Iran has never prevented the entry of immigrants, while international support for the services that Iran provides to foreign nationals is low.

European parties do not worry about migrants’ entry to their own borders, while the capacity of the Islamic Republic is limited and serious support should be provided in this regard.

Iran has always been humane in its treatment of foreign nationals, but this is not a reason for Europeans not to provide support for refugees, while it should be noted that Europe is the next destination of these migrations.

He further called on international organizations and the European Union to grant financial support from and services to refugees in Iran.

Grandi also urged the international community to scale up its support to the Government and people of Iran, who are receiving Afghans fleeing a deteriorating situation in their country.

According to preliminary estimates by the Government of Iran, up to 500,000 Afghans have arrived in Iran in 2021.

He also called on the government to recognize the protection needs and risks faced on returning to Afghanistan.

“The Government of Iran has been a generous host of refugees for decades, despite their precarious economic situation made worse by the pandemic. But as the situation in Afghanistan remains fragile, we need to ensure those fleeing to Iran can get the protection and assistance they need”, Grandi added.

“UNHCR has already stepped up its work this year and will continue to work with the Government of Iran to ensure they are not alone in bearing the responsibility of hosting refugees. We appeal for greater financial support for Iran’s inclusive national services, in particular health and education, as well as increased supplies of COVID-19 vaccines equally distributed amongst host communities and Afghans.”

UNHCR will also seek greater opportunities for tertiary education for Afghan students, while also facilitating more resettlement from Iran.

Iran is one of the world’s largest refugee-hosting countries, having hosted Afghans for over four decades. In Iran, refugees have been given access to health, education, and livelihoods opportunities, with the majority living in villages, towns, and cities side by side with the Iranian host community.

While comprehensive and robust efforts to address the humanitarian, economic, and development challenges must be made to stabilize the population inside Afghanistan, refugee host-country needs must simultaneously be prioritized, enhanced, and made more sustainable.

