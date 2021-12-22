Jordan goalie Abu Layla linked with Persepolis: report

TEHRAN - Jordan football team goalkeeper Yazid Abu Layla has been reportedly linked with a move to Iranian football club Persepolis.

The Jordanian newspaper Al Ghad has reported that an Iranian club have shown interest in signing Abu Layla but it has not mentioned the name of the club.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper stole the show in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup held in Doha, Qatar from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18.

After departure of Croat goalkeeper Bozhidar Radosevic, Persepolis are looking for a replacement and the Iranian media reports suggest that the Reds have set their sight on the custodian.

Abu Layla currently plays in Jordanian club Al-Faisaly.

The local media have reported that Persepolis also eye Portimonense goalkeeper Payam Niazmand.