Museum of Fine Arts, Houston to screen “No Choice”, “Hit the Road”

TEHRAN – Iranian dramas “No Choice” and “Hit the Road” will be screening at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston in January 2022.

Two screenings have been arranged for “Hit the Road” directed by Panah Panahi. The first screening will be held on January 21 and the second will be on January 30.

The film begins in the middle of nowhere, where an Iranian family makes a pit stop to bury the kid’s phone to avoid surveillance. Through several pit stops and encounters, we explore this family’s riotous dynamic and learn where their destination is.

It has been screened at numerous international festivals and won several awards.

“Hit the Road” has won two awards, including a special jury prize, at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia.

Cinematographer Amin Jafari received the award for Best Cinematic Contribution for his collaboration in this film at the festival.

The film was selected as best feature at the Mar del Plata International Film Festival in Argentina.

Directed by Reza Dormishian, “No Choice” will be screened on January 22.

The film tells the story of three women who clash when a determined lawyer takes on the case of a 16-year-old homeless girl against a doctor. The girl repeatedly works as a surrogate mother for money. A human rights attorney tries to rescue her, but inevitably faces difficulties.

Photo: Pardis Ahmadieh and Negar Javaherian act in a scene from “No Choice” directed by Reza Dormishian.

