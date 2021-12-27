Sanandaj picked as Iran’s 2022 Book Capital

TEHRAN – Sanandaj, the capital of Kordestan Province, has been named Iran’s 2022 Book Capital on Monday.

In a special ceremony held by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the jury said in a statement that the city was selected for the persistence of plans to promote reading.

The city also achieved the title for launching different campaigns for the book reading, use of cultural potentials and innovative ideas for promoting book reading, and great endeavors for the development of bookstores.

The jury picked the city in three stages from among 192 submissions.

In addition, Bam, Evaz, Najafabad and Semnan were selected as Iran’s Innovative Cities of Book Reading.

Due to the choice, Sanandaj and the four cities will receive special funds, equipment and service to develop cultural centers and libraries.

With a population of over 410,000, Sanandaj enjoys only seven public libraries.

To promote reading, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance in collaboration with several cultural organizations, including the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO, selects an Iranian city as book capital every year.

In addition, ten villages across the country are selected as Book Loving Villages of the Year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry was unable to make arrangements for selecting a city as Iran’s book capital in 2021.

Shiraz, the hometown of the celebrated Persian poet Hafez and Sadi, was Iran’s 2020 Book Capital.

Yazd, the central Iranian city that is home to many magnificent historical mosques and ancient Zoroastrian fire temples, was picked as Iran’s 2019 Book Capital.

Kashan in 2018, Bushehr in 2017, Neyshabur in 2016 and Ahvaz in 2015 previously have won the title.

Photo: A view of the western Iranian city of Sanandaj.

