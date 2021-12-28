Flood-hit walls of fortress undergo restoration

TEHRAN – The protective wall of Dishmok historical fortress in southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province has undergone some rehabilitation works, a local tourism official has announced.

Parts of the protective wall of the Dishmok fortress, which were destroyed by recent floods and heavy rains, have undergone urgent restoration, Heshmatollah Baqeri said on Tuesday.

A destination for domestic and foreign travelers, the basement and parts of the fortress dates back to the Sassanid era (224–651), while the main building belongs to the Qajar period (1789–1925).

Throughout history, defensive walls have often been necessary for cities to survive in an ever-changing world of invasion and conquest. Fortifications in antiquity were designed primarily to defeat attempts at the escalade, and to the defense of territories in warfare, and were also used to solidify rule in a region during peacetime. Many of the fortifications of the ancient world were built with mud brick, often leaving them no more than mounds of dirt for today’s archaeologists.

The southwestern province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

ABU/AFM