Iranian women know rivals at Asian Handball C'ships

TEHRAN – Iranian junior and youth teams discovered their rivals at the 2022 Asian Women's Handball Championships.

Iran junior team will meet Uzbekistan, South Korea, India, Kazakhstan and Thailand in a round-robin format.

The 16th edition of the championship is scheduled to be held from Feb 12 to 21 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation.



It will be the first time in history that the championship will be organized by the Handball Federation of Uzbekistan.

It also acts as the qualification tournament for the 2022 Women's Junior World Handball Championship, with top five teams from the championship directly qualifying for the event to be held in Slovenia.

The Iranian youth team also learned their fate at the 9th edition of the Asian championship. They have been drawn along with Kazakhstan, Chinese Taipei and Kuwait in Group B.

Group A consists of Uzbekistan, Syria, India and South Korea.

The competition will be held from Feb 25 to March 6 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The event serves as qualification event for the 2022 IHF Women’s Youth (U18) World Championship in Georgia.