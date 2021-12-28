Ed Sikov’s “Film Studies” appears in Persian

TEHRAN – “Film Studies: An Introduction (Film and Culture Series)” by American scholar Ed Sikov has been published in Persian.

Bashir Sayyah is the translator of the book published by Cheshmeh.

In this book, Sikov builds a step-by-step curriculum for the appreciation of all types of narrative cinema, detailing the essential elements of film form and systematically training the spectator to be an active reader and critic.

Sikov primes the eye and mind in the special techniques of film analysis. His description of mise-en-scene helps readers grasp the significance of montage, which in turn reveals the importance of a director’s use of camera movement.

He treats a number of fundamental factors in filmmaking, including editing, composition, lighting, the use of color and sound, and narrative.

“Film Studies” works with any screening list and can be used within courses on film history, film theory, or popular culture.

Straightforward explanations of core critical concepts, practical advice, and suggested assignments on particular technical, visual, and aesthetic aspects further anchor the reader’s understanding of the formal language and anatomy of film.

Sikov has taught at Haverford College, Colorado College and Columbia University.

He is the author of seven books, including “On Sunset Boulevard: The Life and Times of Billy Wilder”, “Dark Victory: The Life of Bette Davis”, Mr. Strangelove: A Biography of Peter Sellers” and “Laughing Hysterically: American Screen Comedy of the 1950s”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Ed Sikov’s book “Film Studies”.

MMS/YAW