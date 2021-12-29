TPO taking new steps to facilitate maritime transportation of export goods

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak has said his organization is seriously pursuing the removal of barriers in the way of maritime transportation of export commodities, the TPO portal reported on Wednesday.

Speaking in a meeting with the representatives of the country’s major shipping companies, Peyman-Pak said Trade Promotion Organization of Iran is taking all the necessary measures for solving the problems in the field of maritime transport of export goods.

According to the official, TPO has held various meetings with the representatives of the country’s major export entities, as well as the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) to discuss the problems of this sector and to offer practical solutions to resolve the issues and develop the country's maritime export transportation.

“Considering the differences in the structure of export transportation in the south and north of the country, it is necessary to study the problems and bottlenecks regionally, and while trying to strengthen the shipping line of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a national fleet, the capabilities of the private sector should also be used optimally,” Peyman-Pak said.

EF/MA