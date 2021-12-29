To carry Iran’s flag by Nikkhah Bahrami in Tokyo among top moments from 2021

TEHRAN – To carry Iran’s flag by Iran basketball center Samad Nikkhah Bahrami was chosen by fiba.basketball among memorable moments in Asia & Oceania basketball.

Another calendar year gone by with 12 months jammed with exciting action in Asia & Oceania basketball. To look back at what was yet another eventful year, FIBA has listed some of the most impressive moments in 2021.

Being an Olympian is already one of the highest achievements ever for an athlete. But being an Olympian and being your country’s flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony?

The average person can only imagine how that would feel.

This was an honor that was bestowed to four of Asia’s basketball stars for the Tokyo Olympics this past year.

Rui Hachimura waved the flag of the host nation proudly while Samad Nikkah Bahrami (Iran) and Patty Mills (Australia) also did the honor for their nations as players the men’s basketball national teams. Khulan Onolbaatar was also the flag bearer for Mongolia as a member of the women’s 3x3 basketball team.