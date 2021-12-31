What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Negar Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of Calligraphy by Fereidun Omidi.

Entitled “Stoma”, the exhibition will be running until January 11 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.



Painting

* A collection of paintings by Atefeh Mohammadpur are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “I Have Lived the Dream”, the exhibition runs until January 10 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Issa Jabbari are currently being shown in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit name “Irreversible” will be running until January 12 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by renowned artist Ali-Akbar Sanati are on view in an exhibition at Negah Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “From Museum to Museum, from Kerman to Tehran” will continue until January 19 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.

* Setareh Gudarzi is hanging his latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition will run until January 11 at the galleries located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* A collection of paintings by Marjan Sabeti is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

Entitled “Breathless”, the exhibit will run until January 11 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Atbin Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Afsaneh Poloi.

The exhibit named “Atomic Number 26” will run until January 11 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.



Sculpture

* Sculptures by Mehrangiz Shafiei are currently on view in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit named “Sleeping in Time” runs until January 12 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.



Installation

* Maryam Pesyan and Sara Sarkheil are displaying sets of installation in an exhibition at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Write More Clearly So I Can See You in Words” runs until January 21 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.



Photo

* Photos by Siavash Mohseni are currently on display in an exhibition at Zhinus Gallery.

The exhibit named “Revenant” will be running until January 6 at the gallery, which can be found at 21 Fatemi St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.



Multimedia

* An exhibition displaying artworks in various media by Puria Gil, Firuzeh Qasemi, Hermineh Keshishian and Saeid Noruzi is currently underway at Aliha Gallery.

The exhibit will run until January 10 at the gallery located at No. 31, Ahmadi-Moqaddam Alley, near Quds Square, Shariati Ave.

