Iran to compete in 2022 Asian Games in 28 sports

TEHRAN – Iran will send athletes in 28 sports to the 2022 Asian Games in China.

The Games will be held in Hangzhou from Sept. 10 to 25.

Iran will participate in 26 sports, namely athletic, basketball, boxing, fencing, volleyball, shooting, rowing, weightlifting, wrestling, taekwondo, karate, kurash, wushu, sport climbing, kabaddi, skate, archery, football, handball, swimming, water polo, diving, gymnastics, cycling, chess, E-sports, sepak takraw and table tennis.

The Games will also include athletes from Oceania for the first time after the approval from Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to compete in sports which qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics through Asia, including volleyball, beach volleyball, basketball, football and fencing.

On 8 April 2019, the Olympic Council of Asia initially announced that the Games would feature 37 sports, including the 28 permanent Olympic sports to be contested at the 2024 Summer Olympics as well as events in other non-Olympic sports. Three sports were added on Sept. 12, 2019, making the total increased to 40 sports (Consist of 61 disciplines). E-sports and breakdancing were added on Dec. 18, 2020.