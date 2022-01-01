“The Boy Who Would Be King” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of American author Ryan Holiday’s book “The Boy Who Would Be King: A Fable about Marcus Aurelius” has come to Iranian bookstores.

First published by Kindle Edition in February 2021 with illustrations by Victor Juhasz, the book has been translated into Persian by Shahabeddin Abbasi. Nakhostin is the publisher of the Persian edition.

This is one of the most incredible stories in all of history. A young boy, out of nowhere, is chosen to be the emperor of most of the known world.

What he learned, what he did, who he was, would echo in eternity. In 138 AD, Hadrian, the emperor of Rome, chose Marcus Aurelius to succeed him. He knew no one was born ready for the job, so he arranged for the young boy’s education.

The greatest philosophers of the day were assigned to teach him, and all threw themselves at the almost inhuman task of preparing someone for absolute power.

It’s a parable for life, really. The gods, fate, someone chooses something for us, calls us to something. Will we answer? Will we step up? Will we achieve the greatness within us? Marcus Aurelius did.

Absolute power not only didn’t corrupt, but it also made him better. We marvel at him centuries later – this man who thought he would not be remembered, that posthumous fame was worthless – stands today more famous than ever; a hero to millions.

Holiday is a media strategist for notorious clients like Tucker Max and Dov Charney.

After dropping out of college at 19 to apprentice under the strategist Robert Greene, he went on to advise many bestselling authors and multi-platinum musicians.

He is the director of marketing at American Apparel, where his work in advertising is internationally recognized.

His strategies are used as case studies by Twitter, YouTube and Google, and have been written about in AdAge, the New York Times, Gawker and Fast Company.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Ryan Holiday’s book “The Boy Who Would Be King”.

