Carlo Rovelli’s “Helgoland” published in Persian

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Italian theoretical physicist Carlo Rovelli’s book “Helgoland: Making Sense of the Quantum Revolution” has come to the Iranian bookstores.

Chatrang, a major Tehran-based company is the publisher of the book rendered into Persian by Samaneh Noruzi.

One of the world’s most renowned theoretical physicists, Rovelli has entranced millions of readers with his singular perspective on the cosmos.

In “Helgoland”, he examines the enduring enigma of quantum theory. The quantum world Rovelli describes is as beautiful as it is unnerving.

Helgoland is a treeless island in the North Sea where the 23-year-old Werner Heisenberg made the crucial breakthrough for the creation of quantum mechanics, setting off a century of scientific revolution.

Full of alarming ideas (ghost waves, distant objects that seem to be magically connected, cats that appear both dead and alive), quantum physics has led to countless discoveries and technological advancements.

Today our understanding of the world is based on this theory, yet it is still profoundly mysterious.

As scientists and philosophers continue to fiercely debate the meaning of the theory, Rovelli argues that its most unsettling contradictions can be explained by seeing the world as fundamentally made of relationships rather than substances.

We and everything around us exist only in our interactions with one another. This bold idea suggests new directions for thinking about the structure of reality and even the nature of consciousness.

Rovelli makes learning about quantum mechanics an almost psychedelic experience. Shifting our perspective once again, he takes us on a riveting journey through the universe so we can better comprehend our place in it.

Photo: This combination photo shows Carlo Rovelli and the front cover of the Persian edition of his book “Helgoland: Making Sense of the Quantum Revolution”.

MMS