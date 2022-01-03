Food, agriculture share of budget bill discussed at TCCIMA meeting

TEHRAN – The Agricultural Committee of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) in its 11th meeting discussed the share of the food and agriculture sectors in the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year (begins on March 21).

As reported by the TCCIMA portal, in this meeting an expert report was presented on the next year’s budget bill which put the budget allocated for various agricultural sectors in the next fiscal year at 185.63 trillion rials (about $625 million).

Of the mentioned figure, 11 billion rials (about $37,000) is allocated for Agricultural Research Education and Extension Organization, three trillion rials (about $10.1 million) is considered for guaranteed purchase of tea, 1.62 trillion rials (about $5.45 million) to support the development of oilseeds and finally 40 trillion rials (about $134.6 million) for importing agricultural inputs and regulation of basic goods market.

President Ebrahim Raisi submitted the administration’s draft of the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year 1401 to the Majlis on December 12, 2021.

The president mentioned the reform of the budget structure as one of the specifications of the 1401 budget and said, “In next year's budget bill, production and employment are the pivots”.

The proposed budget amounted to about 36.31 quadrillion rials (about $864.523 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials).

EF/MA