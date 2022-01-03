Computer game on Amerli Battle released in memory of General Soleimani

TEHRAN – A computer game on the key role that Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani, former IRGC Quds Force chief, played in the Amerli battle has been released.

Produced at Monadian Media, a Basij Cyberspace Organization satellite institute that produces games and animations, the game “Commander of the Resistance: Amerli Battle” was released in a special ceremony in Tehran on Sunday on the eve of the second martyrdom anniversary of the Iranian commander.

“Specialized production of computer games is in line with the country’s policy to use the great potentials of cyberspace,” Basij Cyberspace Organization director Moslem Moein said in the ceremony held at the Garden Museum of the Sacred Defense.

“The Islamic Revolution’s general strategy is defensive and in this game, we are promoting our defensive strategy,” he added.

“The hit-and-run tactics era in cyberspace has ended, and we will never allow anyone to threaten the identity of Iranian families,” he noted.



The game has been produced with a contribution from the Islamic Revolution Center for Digital Products and Publications – MATNA.

General Soleimani played a key role in the battle for breaking the 89-day siege of the northern Iraqi town of Amerli by the ISIS terrorists.

Amerli, an Iraqi town of Shia Turkmen located in the Tooz District of Saladin Governorate, was besieged by the ISIS terrorists from June 2014, cutting off access to food, electricity and water.

On August 31, the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the IRGC under the command of Soleimani, joined the Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and the Popular Mobilization Units – Hashd al-Shaabi, breaking the siege, which was described by some top analysts as Iraq’s biggest victory against ISIS.

After his martyrdom, General Soleimani has become the subject of several computer games and films, as well as a number of theatrical and festival programs.

Previously in January 2021, the Raymon Media Company, an Iranian center for innovation and advancement of computer games, released “Shadow of Revenge”, a mobile game designed on the air and drone battles with the commanding leadership of the commander.

Photo: A poster for the Iranian computer game “Commander of the Resistance: Amerli Battle”.

MMS/YAW