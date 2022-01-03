“Philosophy of the Novel” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Philosophy of the Novel” by Barry Stocker, a professor of philosophy at Istanbul Technical University, has been published in Persian.

Yasser Puresmaeil is the translator of the book published by Lega in Tehran.

This book, first published in 2019, explores the aesthetics of the novel from the perspective of Continental European philosophy, presenting a theory on the philosophical definition and importance of the novel as a literary genre.

It analyses a variety of individuals whose work is reflected in both theoretical literary criticism and Continental European aesthetics, including Mikhail Bakhtin, Georg Lukacs, Theodor Adorno and Walter Benjamin.

Moving through material from the eighteenth century and ancient Greek philosophy and aesthetics, the book provides comprehensive coverage of the major positions on the philosophy of the novel.

Distinctive features include the importance of Vico’s view of the epic to understanding the novel, the importance of Kierkegaard’s view of the novel and irony along with his other aesthetic views, the different possibilities associated with seeing the novel as “mimetic” and the importance of Proust in understanding the genre in all its philosophical aspects, relating the issue of the philosophical aesthetics of the novel with the issue of philosophy written as a novel and the interaction between these two alternative positions.

Stocker is also the author of “Derrida on Deconstruction” and “Kierkegaard on Politics”. He is the editor of “Post-Analytic Tractatus” and “Derrida: Basic Writings”. He is also the co-editor of “Nietzsche as Political Philosopher”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Barry Stocker’s book “Philosophy of the Novel”.

