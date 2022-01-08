Thori elected as president of Iran boxing federation

TEHRAN – Hossein Thori has been re-elected as president of Iran boxing federation on Saturday for a four-year term till 2026.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran, Thori secured 26 of 42 votes cast.



Ruhollah Hosseini came second with 16 votes.

Iranian boxing has improved during the past years.

Danial Shahbakhsh won the country’s first-ever medal in the World Boxing Championships in November.