TEHRAN – Mohsen Rezvani was re-elected as president of Iran swimming federation on Monday for a four-year term till 2026.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran, Rezvani secured 55 of 58 votes cast.

There were three blank votes.



Rezvani has been chosen as president of the swimming federation for the third time in a row.

Iran Amateur Swimming Federation was founded on 1947.