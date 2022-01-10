Q3 non-oil trade rises 25% year on year

TEHRAN - The value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 25 percent during the third quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (September 23-December 21, 2021) as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

According to Ruhollah Latifi, Iran traded 43.318 million tons of commodities worth $27.156 billion in the mentioned three months, IRNA reported.

The official noted that the weight of the traded goods in the mentioned period declined nine percent year on year.

As reported, the country exported 32.337 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $13.335 during autumn, registering a 17-percent rise compared to the figure for the previous year’s same time span.

The Islamic Republic also imported 10.981 million tons of commodities worth $13.821 billion in the said three months, to register a 37-percent rise in terms of value year on year.

According to Latifi, the value of Iran’s non-oil trade also rose 25 percent during the ninth month of the current Iranian calendar year (November 22-December 21, 2021), as compared to the same month in the past year.

As previously announced by the acting head of IRICA, the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 38 percent during the first nine months of the current year (March 21-December 21, 2021), as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Alireza Moghadasi said that Iran has traded over 122.5 million tons of non-oil products worth $72.1 billion with other countries in the mentioned period.

According to Moghadasi, the weight of trade in the mentioned period also grew by 11 percent in comparison to the figure for the previous fiscal year.

The official put the nine-month non-oil exports at 92.3 million tons valued at $35.1 billion, with a 40-percent rise in value and eight percent growth in weight.

He noted that the value of the country’s non-oil exports in the first nine months of the current year has exceeded the total value of exports in the previous year and the figure is expected to reach $47 billion by the end of the current calendar year (March 20, 2022).

Moghadasi said the value of Iran’s non-oil trade with foreign partners is expected to reach $98 billion by the yearend.

