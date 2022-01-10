Iranian actress Leila Hatami to preside over Vesoul festival jury 

TEHRAN – Leila Hatami, star of the Oscar-winning drama “A Separation”, has been announced as the president of the international jury of the 28th edition of the Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinemas.

The winner of the Silver Bear for best actress at the Berlin Film Festival for “A Separation” directed by Asghar Farhadi will be accompanied by Palestinian screenwriter Suha Arraf, Philippine director Zig Dulay and Kazakh director Yerlan Nurmukhambetov.

The jury awards Le Cyclo d´Or, a prize which is offered by the Regional Council of Bourgogne-Franche-Comté. The panel also gives the Grand Prix du Jury and the Prix du Jury, which is offered by the Departmental Council of Haute-Saone.

Six other juries will judge films in the fiction and documentary competitions of the festival, which will take place in the French city from February 1 to 8.

The Marc Haaz jury will select the best film by a young director. This section has been launched in memory of Marc Haaz, the technical director of the VIFFAC who tragically died last July at the age of 33.

Cambodian director Kavich Neang is the president of the jury, which also has Afghan director Zahra Akhlaq and Korean director Jung Won-hee.

The NETPAC jury (Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema) will be headed by Indian director Qasi Abdur Rahim, Afghan director Qassem Hosseini and Japanese producer Watanabe Kazutaka.

The Critics’ Jury included president Houda Ibrahim and the members Ogoulbibi Amanniyazova and Christophe Maulavé.

Jean-Michel Butel, Tajamul Faqiri-Choisy, Babak Inanlu, Mathilde Pelletier, who are teachers and students of the National Institute of Oriental Languages and Civilizations make up the Inalco Jury.

Films will also be judged by the high school student jury, which includes about 40 members from academic centers.

The Young Jury will also award the Young Jury Prize, which is offered by the Agglomeration Community of Vesoul.

The winner of the audience award is also selected by direct popular vote.

Photo: Actress Leila Hatami in an undated photo.

