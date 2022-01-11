Intl. Feed Expo kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN - The sixth edition of Iran’s International Exhibition of Poultry, Livestock, Aquaculture, Feedstuff and Related Industries (Iran Feed Expo) kicked off in Tehran on Tuesday.

As IRIB reported, 70 renowned Iranian and foreign companies from various countries including Russia, China, Germany, Italy and Spain are showcasing their latest products and services in this three-day exhibition.

Iran Feed Expo is one of the major events in the feedstuff industry in the region.

The motto of this year’s exhibition is “Safe Feed, Safe Food”.

EF/MA