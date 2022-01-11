PGPICC’s new managing director appointed

TEHRAN - The chairman of the board of directors of Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Company (PGPICC) has appointed Abdulali Ali-Asgari as the new managing director of the company, Shana reported.

Ali-Asgari, who has replaced Jafar Rabiei, was the former director-general of IRIB.

PGPICC is an Iranian public holding company. It is mainly active in investment and administrating natural-gas processing plants, chemical factories, oil, and polymer.

