PGPICC’s new managing director appointed
January 11, 2022 - 12:36
TEHRAN - The chairman of the board of directors of Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Company (PGPICC) has appointed Abdulali Ali-Asgari as the new managing director of the company, Shana reported.
Ali-Asgari, who has replaced Jafar Rabiei, was the former director-general of IRIB.
PGPICC is an Iranian public holding company. It is mainly active in investment and administrating natural-gas processing plants, chemical factories, oil, and polymer.
