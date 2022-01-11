Chinese ambassador meets Iran’s NPC president Khosravi Vafa

TEHRAN - Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua met president of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa on Tuesday.

The meeting took place at Iran’s NPC headquarters in Tehran.

The 2022 Winter Games will be held in Beijing, China but several of the nations executing a diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 already have strained relations with China.

“The official motto for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics is ‘Together for a Shared Future’. We will do our best to protect the health of all athletes in the Games during the COVID-19 period,” Chang Hua said.

Khosravi Vafa also said Iran has always supported the country’s people with disability over the past years.

“Iran and China Paralympic Committees have good relationship together and we will send our Para athletes to Beijing,” he said.

“Politics and sports should not mix and we condemn the U.S. and the other countries who have boycotted the Winter Games. We will send our athletes to the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games,” Khosravi Vafa added.