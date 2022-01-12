Tehran hosting 3 international exhibitions

TEHRAN - Three international exhibitions are being concurrently held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, IRNA reported.

As reported, the 11th International Exhibition of Mother, Baby and Child (MBC 2022), the Eighth International Exhibition of Footwear, Bag, Leather, and Related Industries (MPEX 2022), and the 12th Iran's International Exhibition of Architecture, Interior Design, and Modern House (MIDEX 2022) are the exhibitions that kicked off on Tuesday and will continue until Friday.

The opening ceremonies of the mentioned exhibitions were attended by senior officials including Deputy Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Mehdi Baradaran, and Managing Director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) Homan Razdar.

Some 171 Iranian companies active in various areas including interior design, decoration equipment, flooring, wall coverings, curtains, decorative accessories, outdoor furniture, lighting equipment, smart house equipment, new building technologies as well as specialized and academic fields are showcasing their latest products and achievements at the MIDEX exhibition,

The MBC exhibition is participated by 65 exhibitors that are presenting the latest products, goods, and services related to the field of mothers, children, and infants.

Hosting 190 Iranian companies and two exhibitors from China and Turkey, MPEX is aiming to provide the latest technologies in developed countries to domestic producers and introduce new machinery for the production of leather products for bags and shoes, while creating a platform for communication and interaction between domestic and foreign manufacturers active in the leather.

EF/MA