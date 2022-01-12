New IRICA head appointed

TEHRAN - Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi appointed Alireza Moghadasi as the new head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), IRIB reported on Tuesday.

Holding a Ph.D. degree in Strategic Management from National Defense University, and Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Business Administration from Tehran and Islamic Azad Universities, Moghadasi has been working with the IRICA for over 25 years in various positions.

Moghadasi, who had been appointed as the acting head of the organization since December 18, replaced Mehdi Mirashrafi who was the IRICA head since November 2018.

EF/MA

Photo: Finance Minister Ehsan Khandouzi (R) hands new IRICA Head Alireza Moghadasi his decree of appointment in Tehran on Tuesday.