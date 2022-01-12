Sadri steps down as Persepolis acting general manager

TEHRAN – Majid Sadri has announced his retirement from acting general manager of Persepolis football club.

Sadri was appointed as the team’s acting GM in September as replacement of Jafar Samiei.

Persepolis, arguably the most popular Iranian football team, have been expelled from the 2022 AFC Champions League due to non-compliance of their obligations to the AFC’s club licensing rules.

Persepolis are owned by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.