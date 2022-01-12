Persian audiobook of David Sedaris’ “Calypso” released

TEHRAN – The audiobook of the Persian translation of American humorist and radio contributor David Sedaris’ book “Calypso” has been released in Tehran.

Narrated by Bahman Vakhshour, the audiobook has been produced at Avaye Chirok based on a translation by Reza Eskandari-Azar.

“Calypso” is Sedaris’ most deeply personal and darkly hilarious book. First published on May 29, 2018, the book carries a collection of 21 semi-autobiographical essays.

In “Calypso”, Sedaris writes primarily about his family and aging, as he is approaching the age his mother was when she died of cancer at 62, and his sister Tiffany had recently died by suicide.

He purchases a seaside vacation home in Emerald Isle, North Carolina for the remaining siblings to spend time in with their father, now in his 60s, as they did when growing up.

He also discusses shopping for clothes in Japan with his sisters and a gastrointestinal virus he acquires while on book tour, an experience he views in terms of looming incontinence of old age.

With “Calypso”, Sedaris sets his formidable powers of observation toward middle age and mortality. Make no mistake; these stories are very, very funny; it is a book that can make you laugh.

Sedaris came to prominence in 1992 when National Public Radio broadcast his essay “SantaLand Diaries”. He published his first collection of essays and short stories, “Barrel Fever”, in 1994.

Photo: Cover of the audiobook of the Persian translation of David Sedaris’ book “Calypso”.

MMS/YAW