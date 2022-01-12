Movies from Iran line up for Vesoul festival of Asian cinema  

TEHRAN – Several movies by Iranian filmmakers will be competing in the 28th Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinemas as the organizers announced their official lineup on Tuesday.

Iranian actress Leila Hatami, star of the Oscar-winning drama “A Separation”, will head the international jury of the festival, which will take place in the French city from February 1 to 8.

“No Choice” directed by Reza Dormishian is the sole Iranian film in the official competition.

The film tells the story of three women who clash when a determined lawyer takes on the case of a 16-year-old homeless girl against a doctor. The girl repeatedly works as a surrogate mother for money. A human rights attorney tries to rescue her, but inevitably faces difficulties.

A highlight of the Iranian films is “Hit the Road” that will be screened in the Premieres section.

Directed by Panah Panahi, it is about a chaotic but tender family, which is on a road trip across a rugged landscape, but to where? In the back seat, Dad has a broken leg, but is it really broken? Mom tries to laugh when she’s not holding back tears. The kids keep exploding into choreographed car karaoke. All of them are fussing over the sick dog and getting on each other’s nerves. Only the mysterious older brother is quiet.

“Asho” directed by Jafar Najafi will be competing in the documentary section. It is about a little shepherd interested in cinema. The routine with his herd is challenging, but passion for Hollywood and acting allows his dreams to mix in with real life. Asho and a girl, who were promised for each other in marriage since they were small as dictated by tradition in his village, try to ignore love with their childish tenacity.

The film was selected as the best children’s documentary at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) in 2020.

Photo: Pardis Ahmadieh and Negar Javaherian act in a scene from “No Choice” directed by Reza Dormishian.

MMS/YAW