Iran negotiating to exchange driving licenses with 70 countries

TEHRAN – Negotiations are underway with 70 countries to exchange driving licenses, Traffic Police chief Seyed Kamal Hadianfar has announced.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, drivers will be able to exchange their driving licenses for a license issued in the country of residency, he said, YJC reported.

“Currently, 70 countries are on the police's agenda, he said, expressing hope to start the plan with Spain.

We have considered an exchange system for the authenticity of Spanish certificates in Iran and Iranian ones in Spain,” Hadianfar explained.

We can issue one-year certificates to Afghan nationals who reside in our country and have legal residence, but there are some foreign businessmen who have the conditions to invest in the country, who received a 3-year certificate, he stated.

