Muslims in Russia value brotherly ties with Iran: cleric

TEHRAN – Muslim communities in Russia give importance to brotherly relations with Iran, Sheikh Rawi Ainuddin, Russian Muftis Shura Council Chairman, and President of the Religious Administration of Muslims in Russia has said.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, noting that officials of the two countries have consolidated trustable ties in years before.

“Russian Muftis Shura Council and the Religious Administration of Muslims in Russia expanded amicable ties with Iranian religious communities in line with a good relationship between the two nations,” he noted.

Pointing to cultural commonalities between Russian and Iranian Muslims, he argued that Russia’s Tatars are keen to maintain and expand cultural and religious ties especially due to their interest in Persian culture and language.

He also urged the Iranian ambassador to convey warm greetings from Russian Muslims to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi.

Jalali, for his part, said that the Iranian diplomatic mission in Moscow will do its best to maintain good cooperation with Russians in particular in the religious arena.

He further referred to the fact that Sheikh Rawi Ainuddin enjoys a special position in religious circles in Iran because of his efforts to enhance constructive dialogue.

At the end of the meeting which was accompanied by some Russian and Iranian religious representatives, both sides stressed the need for more cooperation in religious, cultural, and educational fields.

It is worth mentioning that around 30 million people out of 146 million population of Russia are Muslims.

FB/MG