New Persian translation of “Middlemarch” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A new Persian translation of “Middlemarch, A Study of Provincial Life”, a novel by the English author Mary Anne Evans, who wrote as George Eliot, has come to Iranian bookstores.

Neyestan is the publisher of the book translated by Leila Tarzi, whose rendition of Eliot’s “The Mill on the Floss” was released by the same publisher in January 2021.

Another Persian translation of “Middlemarch” by Reza Rezai had been published previously by Ney.

Taking place in the years leading up to the First Reform Bill of 1832, “Middlemarch” explores nearly every subject of concern to modern life: art, religion, science, politics, self, society, human relationships.

Among her characters are some of the most remarkable portraits in English literature: Dorothea Brooke, the heroine, idealistic but naive; Rosamond Vincy, beautiful and egoistic: Edward Casaubon, the dry-as-dust scholar: Tertius Lydgate, the brilliant but morally-flawed physician: the passionate artist Will Ladislaw: and Fred Vincey and Mary Garth, childhood sweethearts whose charming courtship is one of the many humorous elements in the novel's rich comic vein.

The novel first appeared in eight installments in 1871 and 1872. It looks at the medicine of the time and reactionary views in a settled community facing unwelcome change.

Initial reviews were mixed, but it is now seen widely as her best work and one of the greatest English novels.

“Middlemarch” has been described by Martin Amis and Julian Barnes as the greatest novel in the English language.

Eliot was also a poet, journalist, translator and one of the leading writers of the Victorian era. She was born in 1819 at a farmstead in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, England, where her father was estate manager.

Mary Ann, the youngest child and a favorite of her father’s, received a good education for a young woman of her day. Influenced by a favorite governess, she became a religious evangelical as an adolescent. Her first published work was a religious poem.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of George Eliot’s novel “Middlemarch” by Leila Tarzi.

