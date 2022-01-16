TEDPIX loses 11,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 11,682 points to 1.31 million on Sunday.

As reported, 4.73 billion securities worth 23.459 trillion rials (about $80.893 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 11,932 points, and the second market’s index dropped 12,025 points.

TEDPIX lost 29,000 (2.1 percent) to 1.334 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, Social Security Investment Company, National Copper Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed ones.

