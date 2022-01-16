59 Iranian universities among world’s top for academic quality

TEHRAN – A total of 59 Iranian universities are listed among the top 3,000 institutions in the world in terms of academic quality, according to the 2021-2022 report released by University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP).

The URAP ranking system's focus is on academic quality. URAP has gathered data about 3,000 Higher Education Institutes (HEI) in an effort to rank these organizations by their academic performance based on several indicators, including article, citation, total document, article impact total, citation impact total, and international collaboration.

Data for 3,000 HEIs have been processed and the top 2,500 of them are scored. Thus, URAP covers approximately 12% of all HEIs in the world, which makes it one of the most comprehensive university ranking systems in the world.

Three Iranian institutions are ranked below 500, namely, the University of Tehran, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, and Tarbiat Modares University.

Harvard University tops the list, followed by the University of Toronto, University College London, Stanford University.

Previously, in the 2020-2021 report of this ranking system, 56 Iranian universities were included.

Iranian universities among world’s top ones

Most recently, a total of 51 universities from Iran have been listed in the Islamic World University Rankings 2021 announced by the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC).

Also, fifteen universities from Iran have been listed among the best institutions worldwide, by the U.S. News and World Report Best Global Universities rankings 2022.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Meanwhile, 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

FB/MG