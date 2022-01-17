50 nanotechnology products unveiled

TEHRAN – An exhibition of nanotechnology achievements, unveiling over 50 new products, kicked off on Monday at Tehran Permanent International Fairground.

Around 450 knowledge-based companies are currently working to use nanotechnology for manufacturing more than 800 products.

Over the past year (ended March 21, 2021), nanotechnology companies earned up to 120 trillion rials (nearly $436 million), IRIB reported.

Nanotechnology development in Iran

Iran has been introduced as the 4th leading country in the world in the field of nanotechnology, publishing 11,546 scientific articles in 2020.

The country held a 6 percent share of the world’s total nanotechnology articles, according to StatNano's monthly evaluation accomplished in WoS databases.

The country experienced a three-level improvement compared to 2019.

Sourena Sattari, vice president for science and technology, said that Iran is playing the leading role in the region in the fields of fintech, ICT, stem cell, aerospace, and is unrivaled in artificial intelligence.

Iran has created centers in six Asian countries for exporting nanotechnology products, including China, India, Indonesia, Syria, Turkey, and Iraq.

Nanotechnology’s trend of development is growing in Iran, as the number of nanoproducts and equipment developed in the previous [Iranian calendar] year (ended March 20, 2021) increased to 750, compared with 647 a year before.

Some 223 product manufacturing companies and 59 equipment manufacturing companies are active in the field of nanotechnology and by the end of last year, which developed a total of 750 products and equipment.

FB/MG