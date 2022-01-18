Commodities worth over $434m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), 1.765 million tons of commodities worth 126 trillion rials (about $434.48 million) were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

The exchange experienced trade of 1.31 million tons of commodities valued at more than 68.17 trillion rials (about $235.68 million) on its metals and mineral trading floor.

Furthermore, the IME saw on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 445,566 tons of commodities worth nearly 56 trillion rials (about $193 million).

Last but not least was the IME's side market with 10,214 tons of commodities traded on it.

The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2021) rose 108 percent compared to the preceding year.

During the past year, about 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $83.5 billion) worth of commodities were traded at the mentioned market.

In the past year, several new records were achieved in terms of the volume and value of transactions in the mentioned market’s various floors including the industrial, petroleum, and petrochemical floors.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA