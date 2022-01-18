TEDPIX loses 30,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 30,534 points to 1.275 million on Tuesday.

As reported, 5.38 billion securities worth 28.516 trillion rials (about $98.33 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 26,648 points, and the second market’s index dropped 48,174 points.

TEDPIX lost 29,000 (2.1 percent) to 1.334 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, Social Security Investment Company, National Copper Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed ones.

