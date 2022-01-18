Tehran hosting agricultural inputs exhibition

TEHRAN – Iranian capital Tehran is hosting the 8th Specialized Exhibition of Agricultural Inputs (AgriculTech 2022) during January 18-21, IRIB reported.

According to Head of Iranian Pesticide and Fertilizer Importers Association Mehdi Hosseini, the motto of this year’s exhibition is “Agricultural Prosperity and Sustainable Development”.

The exhibition is held after a one-year hiatus due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. It is aimed at accelerating the development of Iran's agriculture industry and familiarizing 4.5 million farmers in the country with the best and most diverse agricultural inputs (pesticides, fertilizers, and seeds).

The exhibition is also going to be a platform for supplying the goods needed in the agriculture sector, along with exchanging information, training, selecting and using the correct inputs, and avoiding improper use of fertilizers and pesticides.

“Proper and principled use of pesticides and standard fertilizers is directly effective in maintaining the health of more than eighty million Iranians, which requires the cooperation and participation of farmers and suppliers in this industry,” Hosseini said on the sidelines of the exhibition.

He underlined the significant impact of the proper use of pesticides and fertilizers as well as appropriate seeds in increasing agricultural production and added: "Millions of agricultural products are destroyed annually as a result of pest infestations, diseases and weeds and improper use of agricultural inputs. Also, improper use of such inputs can also have adverse effects on public health.”

